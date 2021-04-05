Man charged after firing gun inside West County Center

ST. LOUIS– A man has been arrested and charged in connection with firing shots inside the West County Center Friday night. Jaymes Mays is facing three counts of unlawful use of a firearm.

A court document says Mays admitted to firing the weapon inside the mall. No one was injured.

Court documents state during a physical altercation, a Glock 19 pistol fell out of the defendant’s bag. He picked up the firearm and pointed it at another person’s head. The defendant then discharged his firearm in the direction of the Apple Store.

The court document also states bullet fragments were recovered at the wall just right of the Apple Store. A shell casing matched the ammo inside the Glock 19 that was recovered.

Police had people detained in connection with the shooting and altercation Friday night.

The mall was briefly placed on lockdown, forcing shoppers to remain inside stores and restaurants. Some ran for safety and huddled in bathrooms and back rooms until they received the all-clear.