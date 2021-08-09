Man charged for hitting police cruisers during investigation of officer’s death

MADISON COUNTY, Ill.– A man is now charged for driving around a roadblock and nearly striking officers investigating the death of Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce, Jr.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office charged Darrell Lane, 34 or St. Louis, with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.

The state’s attorney says Lane allegedly sped around roadblocks on the McKinley Bridge last Wednesday. He is then accused of hitting several vehicles and nearly struck officers on the scene. Police on the scene reportedly fired shots at Lane.

The search continues for the person who struck and killed Pierce. The 24-year-old had just deployed stop sticks on the McKinley Bridge in an attempt to stop a fleeing car when he was hit by a red Dodge Charger around 3 a.m.