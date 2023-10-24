ARNOLD, Mo. – A man linked to an armed robbery and a violent carjacking over the weekend in Arnold is now behind bars.

Jefferson County prosecutors have charged Charles D. Murphy, 46, of St. Louis, with first-degree robbery, vehicle hijacking and resisting arrest in the investigation.

Investigators say Murphy first entered an Ace Hardware store armed with a firearm on Sunday and stole money from the cash register. After that, he allegedly forced a woman from her vehicle at gunpoint and took off in her car.

A brief pursuit followed the carjacking, leading to Murphy’s arrest near Interstate 55 and Butler Hill Road. Police say he initially fled from officers after the carjacking.

Murphy is currently jailed in Jefferson County without bond.