Man charged in case of burned body found in homeless camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Authorities have charged a Columbia man with the death of another man whose body was found burned beyond recognition at a Kansas City homeless camp earlier this year.

The Kansas City Star reports that 41-year-old Mark Salisbury has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Derrick Wallace.

Police found Wallace’s burned body near East Ninth Street and Hardesty Avenue on Feb. 2. Police determined Wallace had been shot and killed four or five days earlier at a different location. Police say Salisbury was arrested after he told two people he was involved in killing Wallace.

