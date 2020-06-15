Man charged with driving while intoxicated for the fatal wreck that killed 4 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, Mo – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has charged Elijah Henderson with driving while intoxicated, resulting in death. Toxicology reports also show Henderson had recently used drugs.

Two 44-year-old women, Lesley Prather and Carrie McCaw, were killed. Two 12-year-old children were pronounced dead at the hospital. All four victims were from Louisville, Kentucky.

The accident occurred just before 10:40 a.m. near the Lake St Louis city limit sign, near Route N at Highway 364 in St. Charles County.

The Missouri State Patrol Highway said a 2009 Ford F-250 was traveling east on I-64 when the truck crossed into the median, through the cable barrier, and slammed into two vehicles head-on – a 2014 Honda Odyssey and a 2017 Acura MDX.

A 29-year-old St. Charles man was behind the wheel of the pickup truck. He survived the crash. The 69-year-old driver of the Acura also survived.

The probable cause statement released by officials today states when Henderson was asked about the crash, he told officials at the hospital he was reaching to his right to roll up the passenger side window and lost control of the truck.

The document states when Henderson was asked if he thought his actions were dangerous, he replied, “totally”.

During the investigation, the trooper asked Henderson if he believed he made a mistake and should not have been doing that. Henderson stated, “Oh, yeah”.

The trooper investigating also asked, “If you could do it all over again, would you?” Henderson stated, “No.”

The court document states that Henderson admitted he had used drugs the night before the crash. A toxicology report revealed Hendrson’s blood tested positive for THC, Carboxy-THC and Hydroxy-THC. The blood test also tested positive for Ketamine and Norketamine, however, Henderson was given Ketamine on the way to the hospital by EMS.

The documents also state that in Henderson’s personal vehicle, marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle.

Investigators said the pickup truck is from Sweetens Concrete Services out of Wentzville. The company did not respond to FOX2 shortly after the crash.