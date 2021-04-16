Man charged in October I-270 crash that killed Bayer executive

ST. LOUIS – A man has now been charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault in a fatal crash that happened in October 2020.
The Post-Dispatch reported 36-year-old Delonjay Ward has been charged in the crash that killed Bayer Crop Science executive Mauricio Amore Ferreira.
Investigators said Ward was speeding up to 100 miles per hour and weaving through traffic on northbound I-270 near Creve Coeur when he hit Ferreira’s car.
Another vehicle then hit the executives stalled vehicle.
Ferreira died two days later.