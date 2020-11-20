Man charged in ‘suspicious death’ of 5-year-old, now ruled as homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is now in custody following an investigation regarding the suspicious death of a 5-year-old boy Wednesday.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Yoshuah Dallas is the suspect of the crime.

Police say Dallas brought the boy to Children’s Hospital unresponsive Wednesday.

Doctors attempted to treat the boy, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

It was first reported the child did not suffer any obvious trauma or injury that would have caused his death.

After an autopsy, the medical examiner discovered blunt force trauma to the abdomen resulting in a lacerated liver and a broken rib.

The boy also had bruising around his mouth.

Police say Dallas admitted he was the sole caretaker of the boy for the last 24 hours of his life and no other adult cared for him during that time period.

Dallas has been charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.