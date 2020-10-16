Man charged with arson and burglary in ‘suspicious’ Farm Fresh fire

Terry Valenzuela

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Police have charged a man for setting several fires involving a business and vehicles during a burglary Tuesday. Terry Valenzuela, 21, of Quincy, Illinois faces several felony arson and burglary charges. He is currently being held at the Granite City Police Department. His bail is set at $250,000.

Police told FOX 2 reporter Jason Maxwell Tuesday that the fires may have been intentionally set. The fire set at the Farm Fresh Milk Store in Granite City triggered an alarm shortly after 2:40 a.m. Wednesday and caused extensive damage to the building.

Police discovered that someone broke into the store in October 14, and apparently set the building fire. They also found a car parked in the store’s parking lot. The driver side window was broken. That made them suspicious.

An arson investigator with the Granite City Fire Department searched the scene for evidence. They believe that the fires were all caused by Valenzuela and were intentionally set. Investigators say burglary was the motive in the business and vehicle fires.

Granite City Police then identified a suspect. Valenzuela was arrested on Tuesday. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged him with three counts of arson and five counts of burglary on Friday.

Early morning fire — Farm Fresh Milk Store 2900 block of Nameoki RD in Granite City a safe was found across the street. pic.twitter.com/ooRgZT8GZt — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 14, 2020

