Man charged with assault during St. Louis statue protest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man has been charged after an incident during a protest near the statue of St. Louis in Forest Park. Terrence Page, 34, is being charged with four counts of assault in the fourth degree.

A police report says that a 37-year-old man was attending the demonstration in front of the Art Museum on June 27 at 2:15 pm. That is when he says that Page slapped his head several times.

The man was not injured and went back to his home. He called police to report the assault at around 6:00pm.

Protesters are calling for the removal of a statue of St. Louis’ namesake, a French king-turned-saint who burned manuscript copies of Jewish religious texts during the Middle Ages. Another group is praying for the monument to stay.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that about a dozen police officers stood between a total of nearly 200 people in both groups. They gathered at the Apotheosis of St. Louis, the formal name for the statue of King Louis IX atop Art Hill in Forest Park.

Louis IX is the only king of France to be canonized in the Catholic Church