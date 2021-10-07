Man charged with DUI in Bethalto wreck that killed three family members

BETHALTO, Ill.– The Madison County State’s Attorney charged Blake Jones, 18, of Worden, Illinois with three counts of DUI resulting in death following an August car crash.

John A. Cafazza, 55, was driving a BMW 595I when he was hit by a 2003 GMC Sierra while at a stop sign at the intersection of Bethalto and McCoy Roads.

Cafazza and passengers Melissa R. Cafazza, 52, and Dominic J. Cafazza, 12, also died in the wreck.

Jones is also charged with three counts of aggravated driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or more resulting in death and three counts of reckless homicide.

Officials thanked the family and public for their patience while it waited for toxicology, autopsy, and accident reconstruction reports to be done. They say it is imperative that their office works in conjunction with those offices and their findings are complete for accurate charging information.

The Cafazza’s leave behind three sons. Residents say the Cafazza family was well-known and respected in the area – a hard-working family with four athletic boys.