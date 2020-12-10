Man charged with firing two shots at police officers in north St. Louis County

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis County Police have charged a man for shooting at a police cruiser. 31-year-old Stedmen Duncan is charged with first-degree assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm among other charges.

Police say officers were responding to a shooting on December 9 around 12:30 AM when Duncan aimed a gun at a fully marked patrol car and fired a shot at officers near Lewis and Clark Boulevard and Chambers Road.

Police say officers heard the shot, turned around, and proceeded towards Duncan. Officers yelled at him to drop the firearm but Duncan ran off, firing another shot at the officers.

Police say Duncan then flourished his firearm at the pursuing officers multiple times. Officers eventually caught up to Duncan, who allegedly tossed the firearm.

After the arrest, police found a second firearm on Duncan that was reported stolen from Illinois.