Man charged with Jennings murder after shooting, police pursuit

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has charged a North County man with first degree murder, assault, and other charges one day after a fatal shooting in Jennings.
Authorities say Dairius Kinnie, 20, went to the home 19-year-old Tiana Baker at an address on Akins Drive in Jennings where he shot and Killed Baker, and also shot another woman.
Police said Kinnie left the scene and was later pursued at high rates of speed before it ultimately come to a stop. When Kinnie pointed a weapon at an officer, the officer fired at Kinnie, who was taken into custody uninjured.