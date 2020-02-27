Man charged with more than 60 St. Louis crimes in 1 year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man is accused of a burglary spree targeting homes under rehab, with more than 30 victims, all in one year.

Victims were wondering Wednesday why he was still out of jail.

Beau Tyler (aka Eric Tyler) allegedly broke into 2129 Russell in south St. Louis in November.

The list of stolen items includes: a table saw, a weed eater, a lawnmower, a ladder, a grinder, a cable saw, another grinder, a compressor, and a power washer.

From January 1, 2019, through December 20, 2019, he burglarized 32 locations in St. Louis, according to court documents.

He faces 60 counts of burglary and stealing, along with previous charges of meth possession and illegal firearm possession.

He has past convictions for credit card theft, meth possession, and leaving the scene of an accident in Crawford County. He was sentenced to 6 years in prison in 2017 but released on parole.

Police recovered saws and compressors, radios, and drills when serving a search warrant at Taylor’s home in December, according to a court document. Taylor rode in a police car, directing investigators to all of the crime scenes he could recall, police said.

Even though he had allegedly violated his parole, he was released.

A spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney, Kim Gardner, told FOX 2/NEWS 11 that police did not seek charges in most of the cases, until last week.

Once materials were provided by police, charges were issued in a timely manner, she said.