Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,027 deaths/ 23,215 cases IL: 7,014 deaths/ 144,612 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Man charged with murder after convenience store shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection a fatal shooting at a convenience store Friday. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says that Sheldon Spires is being charged with murder and armed criminal action.

Steven Joseph, Jr., 25, died after being shot at the Quick Shop Market located at 4478 Natural Bridge Road Friday at 12:13 pm.

Police said when they arrived at the scene they found the victim inside the store “unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds.”

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News