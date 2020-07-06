Man charged with murder after convenience store shooting

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection a fatal shooting at a convenience store Friday. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says that Sheldon Spires is being charged with murder and armed criminal action.

Steven Joseph, Jr., 25, died after being shot at the Quick Shop Market located at 4478 Natural Bridge Road Friday at 12:13 pm.

Police said when they arrived at the scene they found the victim inside the store “unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds.”