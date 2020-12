ST. LOUIS – A 21-year-old man has been charged with murdering a woman inside of a camping trailer in the 7800 block of Vulcan Street.

Christina Hesselmeyer, 47, was stabbed to death on Sunday, November 15 at 8:05 p.m.

Zachary Kearnes has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was booked on no bond.