Man charged with murder in killing of woman’s ex-boyfriend

BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged with fatally shooting a woman’s ex-boyfriend after the former couple got into an argument in the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 24-year-old Kyonee Wade was charged Wednesday with murder, assault, and armed criminal action in the death of Sharvon Gunn.

Prosecutors said the shooting happened Sunday after Gunn followed the woman as she drove Wade home from a social event. The couple argued, and that’s when prosecutors said the shooting happened. Prosecutors said Wade is in custody, and is being held without bail.