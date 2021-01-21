Man charged with second-degree murder in November shooting death

ST. LOUIS – A man has been charged in the November 1, 2020 shooting death of Steven Strong-Patterson, 24.

Eric Carless, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $1,000,000 cash only, no 10 percent bond.

The shooting happened at 12:52 p.m. in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place. Officers found Strong-Patterson suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said shots were fired into a vehicle Strong-Patterson was in. A child, approximately 4 years old was also in the vehicle. The child was uninjured.

Court documents said Carless has previously been convicted of a felony in Missouri.

The investigation is ongoing.