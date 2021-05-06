Man charged with kidnapping and rape after running woman off I-44

ST. LOUIS — A Memphis man is accused of stalking a woman, running her off I-44 with her five children in the car, then raping her at a hotel.

Court documents state the victim saw Broderick Wright, 36, in her neighborhood on Saturday, April 24 as she was loading her children into the car.

Wright was reportedly staying at the Red Roof Inn off Hampton Ave and I-44. The victim told police Wright had come to town a few days earlier and checked into the hotel.

The court document says Wright followed the victim onto I-44 where he forced her off the side of the road.

Wright then left his car on the side of the highway. He then had the victim get into the passenger seat of her car, drove to her home, and let the kids out.

The charging documents say Wright then took the woman to the nearby hotel where he raped her.

He then made the victim drive him back to his vehicle on the side of the rode.

The victim called police the next morning. Wright is being held without bond.