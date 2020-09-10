Man sentenced on federal gun charges; connected to investigation of Trooper Hopkins’ death

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill.- An East St. Louis man was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for his role in the death of Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins.

Al Stewart, Jr., 21, was sentenced for unlawful possession of a firearm while being a user of a controlled substance.

Al Stewart Jr.

Court documents state that Stewart was living on the left side of the duplex, next to Christopher Grant, the man charged with Hopkins’ murder.

A search of the entire duplex netted nine firearms and several magazines of ammunition. In Stewart’s unit, investigators found a Glock .40 caliber handgun in a kitchen cabinet. The gun was fully loaded with an extended magazine.

After his arrest, Stewart said he woke up when he heard a loud noise outside and grabbed his gun, but said he put the gun back when he heard officers announce they were with the Illinois State Police. He also admitted to regularly using cannabis.

Christopher Grant was indicted in March for allegedly murdering Hopkins in relation to a drug-trafficking crime.