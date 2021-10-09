Man convicted of quadruple homicide in Glasgow Village

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A St. Louis County jury convicted 24-year-old Ja’Vonne Dupree of four counts of Murder 1st Degree and numerous other counts of felony charges just before midnight on Friday, October 8. The conviction came after four days of evidence and arguments and deliberating almost to midnight.

First degree murder carries the mandatory penalty of life in prison without eligibility of parole.

These crimes were committed by Dupree on August 24, 2017 in Glasgow Village. The incident was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department.

Dupree was arrested and charged in December of 2017.

The jury decided that the defendant shot and killed each of the victims, robbed the victims of electronics and clothing, picked up multiple shell casings, and fled the murder scene in one of the victims’ car with the stolen items.

The victims were 18-year-old Deandre Kelley, 56-year-old Patricia Steward, her 20-year-old son Joseph Corley and her 10-year-old adopted son Terrance DeHart.

Family members of the victims testified that Dupree was a homeless youth who was taken in by the family’s matriarch. This family member was a hip-hop producer who worked with Dupree as a rapper. The murders and other crimes were committed after being put out of the family home by one of the victims.

“The unimaginable suffering of an amazing and loving family does not end with these guilty verdicts, but at least they know that justice has been served and that they were intimately involved in the success of this investigation and prosecution,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “This family, our dedicated trial team, meticulous police detectives and a fair and reasonable jury worked late into the night for a guilty verdict, in the second of two separate murder trials on Friday, that brought justice and hopefully closure to both families.”



