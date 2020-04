Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police are searching for the driver after a man was struck and killed on South Grand.

The man's body was found just before 11:15 Tuesday night at the intersection of South Grand and Meramec Street. He was pronounced dead that the scene.

Police say the driver fled the scene.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

