Man dead after 60 foot fall at Pontoon Beach worksite

ST. LOUIS– The Madison County (Ill) Coroner’s office reports that a man is dead after his bucket truck malfunctioned, causing a fall of roughly 60 feet at a Pontoon Beach work site.
Coroner Stephen Nonn says Timothy Funk, 41, of Vandalia, Ill, was working on a sign at the Motel 6 on Chain of Rocks Road Friday afternoon when the bucket came apart from the truck, prompting the fall. It is still unclear how that happened.
Authorities were called to the scene after 3:13 Friday.
Funk was pronounced dead at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, with a preliminary cause of death identified as blunt head trauma.
The coroner’s office says OSHA officials have been notified.