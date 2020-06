ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man to death overnight in south City.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Tennessee Avenue near Taft Avenue.

Police say upon arrival they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He was produced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.

6/17/2020 12:38:00AM

4600 Tennessee Homicide

