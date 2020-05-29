Man dead, woman injured in Velda City shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A suspicious death investigation is underway after a double shooting in Velda City, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Velda City officers responded to a call for a shooting at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 7000 block of Edison Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to an area hospital with a leg injury.

The Velda City Police Department requested the St. Louis County Police Department’s assistance. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.