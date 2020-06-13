Man dies after being ejected from vehicle entering Interstate 70

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a fatal off-road vehicle accident that claimed the life of a 35-year-old Ferguson Missouri man.

The accident happened just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 70.

Responding officers have determined that Calvin Harrell was traveling north on N. Broadway from Biddle Street when he hit a street sign as he attempted to enter the interstate. He then lost control of the car and struck a concrete wall.

The truck rolled several times and Harrell was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if Harrell was wearing a seat belt. His vehicle did not collide with other cars on the highway. 

