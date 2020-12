MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A man has died after he was hit by a car in Madison County on Tuesday at 5:56 p.m.

The Illinois State Police said the 37-year-old was hit on East Chain of Rocks Road near Lenox Avenue.

The investigation has found that that the man entered the roadway and continued “across the right shoulder boundary line and was struck.”

