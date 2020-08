ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in north St. Louis.

Police say the man was shot in the back several times around 1:30 a.m. on N, Market Street at Vandeventer Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

8/13/2020 1:35:00AM

Vandeventer/N Market

Homicide

