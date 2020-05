ST. LOUIS – A man died Tuesday after crashing a vehicle in north St. Louis County.

According to police, the driver slammed into a light pole at New Halls Ferry and Pershall Road just after 2:00 a.m.

He was the only person in the passenger vehicle. Police, who are investigating the incident, has not released details about the death or the victim’s identity.

It is not yet known if the slick roads played a role in the fatal crash.