ST. LOUIS – A 39-year-old man died after he fell while reacting to shots fired over Memorial Day weekend in north St. Louis.

Police have identified Clarence Jefferson, 39, of St. Louis, as the victim. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block of Lucille Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area, then noticed a man, later identified as Jefferson, “unconscious and barely breathing” on the back porch of a home. Investigators say someone began firing shots at four people from Emma Avenue and Park Lane.

In response, Jefferson tried to get three others inside of the home. While that was happening, he fell to the ground. Jefferson was rushed to the hospital after authorities arrived. Three others, two men and a woman, were not hurt in the incident.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death of Jefferson. Police say he died from his injuries Monday after the incident Friday.

No suspect information is available at this time. If you have any information, contact the department’s homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).