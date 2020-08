ST. LOUIS – A man is dead Wednesday morning following a crash in south St. Louis.

Police received a call around 3:30 a.m. for an accident on Osceola Street near California Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man’s body inside.

Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.

Accident reconstruction teams are trying to determine what led to that crash.

