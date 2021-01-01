Man dies after trying to warn others about traffic accident in Metro East

COLLINSVILLE, IL- Icy weather and New Year’s traffic proved to be a fatal combination early Friday morning. becoming a fatal combination on 255 in Collinsville just after 1:30 am.

A 38 year old male driver involved in an accident on 255 southbound at mile marker 22, got out of his vehicle, walked northbound in the lefthand shoulder of oncoming traffic.

“He was trying to get people’s attention to let them know there was a crash ahead,” Korando says. “There was another vehicle coming down the roadway and it also lost control. When it lost control it went off the roadway, hit the concrete wall on the overpass, and slid down and actually struck him, and unfortunately pushed him over the edge of the overpass.” The man was pronounced on scene. His name has not been released.

“There’s not many ways to survive a crash like that,’ explains Trooper Josh Korando with the Illinois State Police.

Accumulating bridge ice was to blame for what was a 10 car pileup in the area. Alcohol was not involved in the string of accidents, but Trooper Korando urges drivers to weigh the options of going out on a night like last night.

“So if you know bad weather is coming, you got to think to yourself, ‘do I really need to get out. Is this something really important that I need to do tonight?’,” Korando urges. “When there’s alcohol, drugs, driving, and then you put bad weather with it it’s a terrible, terrible combination.”

And if you go out, make sure you are prepared.

“One, don’t get out if you don’t have to and two make sure you have stuff in your car to keep you safe if you do crash.”

The Illinois State Police advise drivers to stay in their vehicle when possible. Keep extra blankets, a phone charger, and water in the vehicle, as well as a full tank of gas.

On a night like last night, with an uptick in incidents, it may take longer than normal for emergency vehicles to arrive. They work as quickly as possible, and respond to calls in the order they receive.