Man dies from gunshot at Circle K gas station

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed at a Circle K gas station Sunday just after 6:00 p.m.
The gas station is located along South Broadway near Davis Street in south St. Louis.
FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
There have been 260 homicides in St. Louis this year. This is the most since 1993 when the city recorded 267 homicides.
Latest headlines:
- Multiple people found dead in Arkansas home on Christmas night
- Feds investigate whether Nashville bomber motivated by ‘paranoia over 5G technology’
- After naming suspect in Nashville bombing, focus turns to motive
- Expect rain and the potential for snow by late this week
- Fire spreads to 4 homes in Caseyville