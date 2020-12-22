Man dies from gunshot wound in Jennings

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crime scene do not cross tape.

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Monday at 9:51 p.m. in Jennings.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1900 block of D’Amato Court. When officers arrived at the scene they found the man dead at the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News