Man dies from gunshot wound in Jennings

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Monday at 9:51 p.m. in Jennings.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1900 block of D’Amato Court. When officers arrived at the scene they found the man dead at the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.

