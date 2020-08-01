Man dies from gunshot wounds in Ferguson Saturday

FERGUSON, Mo. – A man died Saturday after he was shot just before 11:00 a.m. at Ferguson Market and Liquor in the 9000 block of West Florissant Road.

Police found the man on the ground suffering from a gunshot. Officers performed life-saving measures immediately. The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

The initial investigation found that an argument between two men turned physical inside of the store. Police said a gun was fired during the altercation.

The suspect remained at the scene and is in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing.