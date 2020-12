ALTON, Ill. – A house fire in Alton, Illinois has left one man in his 80s dead.

Alton Fire Department Chief Jesse Jemison said crews found the man in a hallway inside the home located in the 2000 block of Alby Street.

Jemison said the fire was under control in about 45 minutes.

The fire happened at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

No word on the cause of the fire. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

