Man dies in Bellefontaine Metro Bus shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department is investigating a shooting on a Metro-Bus that left one man dead.

Police say around 2:20 Tuesday, two men started arguing on the bus.

One of the men who is 22-years-old took out a gun and shot the victim, killing him.

The suspect got off the bus and ran to a nearby Aldi Supermarket where he was arrested.

Police say the victim is believed to be in his early 30’s.

Police do not believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

At this time, the victim has not been identified.

