Blue police light flashes on a generic crime scene at night in an urban area.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One man died in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 70 in St. Louis County.

The Missouri State Highway State Patrol has identified Jerry M. Lawrence, 52, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened on I-270 at the 218-mile marker.

Investigators say Lawrence was heading northbound in a 2011 Hyundai Sonata when he was struck in the rear by another vehicle and lost control. His vehicle then traveled off the roadway and hit a concrete traffic barrier. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene.

Lawrence was rushed to a St. Louis hospital. but later died from his injuries. MSHP Troop C, which covers several counties in the St. Louis region, is investigating the crash.