ST. CHARLES — One person died in a crash Wednesday evening in St. Charles County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a fatal one-person crash at 8 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022, at Highway N and Meadow Woods Lanes.

Paul W. Atherton, 53 of O’Fallon Missouri was headed Eastbound on Highway N when he lost control of his 2010 Harley Davidson Ultra Limited. Atherton ran off the right side of the roadway and was ejected from the vehicle.

Atherton was pronounced dead at the scene. Budget Towing and Lonning Mortuary service responded to the scene.