St. Louis County, Mo. – Police responded to a fatal wreck involving a man on a motorcycle. He has been identified as Gerald McClain, 31, of St. Louis.

On November 6, about 3:35 p.m., a crash happened near the intersection of Reavis Barracks Road and Wembley Drive. A woman was driving a Jeep Wrangler and stopped at the stop sign on northbound Wembley Drive at Reavis Barracks Road.

The Jeep Wrangler drove onto westbound Reavis Barracks Road and struck McClain, who was riding a Honda motorcycle.

McClain was traveling eastbound on Reavis Barracks Road. He was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.