Man dies in three-vehicle crash on northbound I-55 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a fatal three-vehicle accident that happened on northbound I-55, south of Imperial Main Street a little after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers say all vehicles were traveling northbound on the interstate when the driver of one car lost control and hit the center concrete median before moving back into the lanes of traffic. Two other vehicles then hit the passenger side of the car that lost control.

The driver of that car, 40-year-old Kenneth Tatum of House Springs, Missouri, was pronounced dead on the scene.