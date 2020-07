St. Charles, Mo. – An O’Fallon man drowned in the Missouri River near St. Charles County Friday at 3:55 p.m.

Gregory Muller, 62, was swimming off a sandbar in the Missouri River at mile marker 54 when the Missouri State Highway Patrol said he got caught in an eddy and drowned.

Muller was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Charles County Ambulance district personnel at 4:44 p.m.