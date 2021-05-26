Man drunk texts South Carolina Aquarium education number, asks some decent questions

News

by: Chase Laudenslager,

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Aquarium on Monday shared a screenshot of messages sent to the “Ask and Aquarium Educator” number from a slightly inebriated, but curious, man.

The man, who was “currently at the corner of Market and Meeting” Streets, asked the educator what that spot would’ve looked like “10,000 years ago before the area was settled by humans?”

He then asked when the area was first settled by humans.

He also asked about any marine qualities unique to the Lowcountry.

Switching gears, the man became a bit more philosophical, asking “on what subjects do marine biologists disagree,” followed by “there must be things generally agreed upon… but what theories are currently being debated?”

His stream of consciousness then takes him to “why do sea horses grab anything they can with their prehensile tail?” and “why should I only eat oysters in months that contain the letter R?”

The Aquarium Educator responded thoughtfully to each question, providing the man with a wealth of information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News