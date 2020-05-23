ROCKAWAY BEACH, Mo. – A man has drowned after falling off a boat dock at Lake Taneycomo in southwest Missouri, authorities say.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the man as 50-year-old Frankie Mills, of Rockaway Beach. The patrol says he tumbled off the dock around 11 p.m. Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man falls off boat dock, drowns at Lake Taneycomo
