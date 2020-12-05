Man fatally shot, 2 others injured in triple shooting, victim identified

ST. LOUIS – Police have identified a man shot and killed in an incident that happened on Thursday, December 3 in the 3800 block of Bamberger.

Officers say they responded to a call for a shooting and located three victims suffering from puncture wounds. The victims were taken to an area hospital where one of the victims, 25-year-old Tyron Carter, was pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314- 444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).