EAST ST. LOUIS – East St. Louis police are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight marking five homicides in past five days.

Officers responded to the call for a man down on Tudor Avenue at South 11th Street just before 11:00 p.m. Monday.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Breaking Overnight. ISP investigates 5 murders in 5 days in East St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/FZYQYmAkLQ — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 14, 2020