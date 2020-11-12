Man fatally shot in Old North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday in Old North St. Louis.

Police said the incident happened on North 13th Street at Cass Avenue. The victim died at the scene.

