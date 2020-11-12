Man fatally shot in Old North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday in Old North St. Louis.
Police said the incident happened on North 13th Street at Cass Avenue. The victim died at the scene.
Latest headlines:
- Illinois teachers union poll finds 30 percent of members want to leave profession
- Money Saver: Starbucks happy hour
- Tim’s Travels: It’s fans-giving at the Cardinals Team Store
- Budweiser’s St. Louis Metro Boxing Showdown postponed indefinitely
- Hospitals see shortage of beds, elective procedures may be canceled