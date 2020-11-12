Man fatally shot in suspected domestic altercation

ST. LOUIS – A man was fatally shot Thursday at about 10:00 a.m. in the Castle Point neighborhood.
Police said the 29-year-old man was suffering from one gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the 10500 block of Duke Drive.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators said the man “was involved in a domestic altercation prior to the shooting.” Police are currently questioning a woman.
FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Latest headlines:
- Mehlville high school students to move back to virtual learning
- St. Louis County libraries offering Chromebook, Wifi hotspot for bundles checkout
- Man found dead in alley in Old North St. Louis
- $10 a day? Bank proposes taxing people who work from home to help the economy
- Walmart launches new pet care services