Man fatally shot in suspected domestic altercation

ST. LOUIS – A man was fatally shot Thursday at about 10:00 a.m. in the Castle Point neighborhood.

Police said the 29-year-old man was suffering from one gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the 10500 block of Duke Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the man “was involved in a domestic altercation prior to the shooting.” Police are currently questioning a woman.

