Man fatally shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Tuesday at about 10:00 p.m. in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.
Police said the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head on West Florissant Avenue near Davison Avenue.
by: Staff WriterPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Tuesday at about 10:00 p.m. in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.
Police said the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head on West Florissant Avenue near Davison Avenue.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.