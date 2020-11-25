Man fatally shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Tuesday at about 10:00 p.m. in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Police said the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head on West Florissant Avenue near Davison Avenue.

