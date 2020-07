ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot overnight in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m on Clay Avenue” at Kossuth Avenue near Fairground Park. Police say the victim was shot in the back and died at the scene.



Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. No additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

7/24/2020 1:39:00AM

4100 block of Clay Ave Homicide

Adult male shot in the back, deceased and remaining on scene. Homicide assuming investigation. pic.twitter.com/dTYkTRNz5X — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 24, 2020