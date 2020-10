ST. LOUIS – A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the head Tuesday night.



Officers were called just before 9:07 p.m. to Anderson Avenue at Marcus Avenue in north St. Louis.

Police said they found a man who was shot in the head. He is being treated at the hospital but is listed in critical but unstable condition at last report.

At this time, police could not provide a description of a possible suspect. The investigation is ongoing.